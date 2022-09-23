Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)

UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show.

The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.

Swift is expected to headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII, according to Jem Aswad of Variety.

Many fans began speculating late Thursday night that Swift will perform at the next Super Bowl. The NFL announced at midnight that Apple Music is the new sponsor of the halftime show after a multi-year deal with Pepsi expired. As Aswad noted, Swift releases all of her new songs at midnight and has a new album called “Midnights.” All of that may have been a coincidence, but it sounds like Swift and the NFL have a deal in place.

The halftime show at the Super Bowl back in February featured an all-star team of rappers, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. It was wildly popular, as expected. At least one Cincinnati Bengals player even remained on the field to watch it.

Swift checks the box of being one of the most popular musicians in the world, though we are guessing most fans will say she cannot possibly live up to the show that was put on at Super Bowl LVI.