Pete Carroll admits Seahawks were surprised by Bills’ gameplan

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made a rather startling admission about his gameplan against the Buffalo Bills.

The Seahawks were on the wrong end of a rather ugly 44-34 loss to the Bills on Sunday, with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen torching Seattle for 415 passing yards. Carroll admitted after the game that he expected the Bills to run the ball more than they did, and confessed the Seahawks were not ready when Buffalo leaned heavily on the passing game.

“We had a real nice plan” for Buffalo’s running game, Carroll admitted, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest.

Seattle’s strength defensively is containing the run. Buffalo knew that, and only ran the ball 19 times for 34 yards. That didn’t matter when Allen was torching Seattle’s secondary to the tune of 415 yards and three touchdowns. It sounds like Carroll was outcoached and failed to adapt quickly enough when Buffalo changed things up.

It’s not all that obvious why the Seahawks weren’t more prepared for Allen considering the start to the season he’s had. It cost them significantly on Sunday.