Peyton Manning advising Broncos on how to use Russell Wilson

Peyton Manning still maintains close ties to both of the NFL teams he played for. He’s even using those ties to help one team get the most out of its new quarterback.

Manning said in a new interview that he has been speaking to Russell Wilson to help Wilson in his transition to life with the Denver Broncos. Manning has even been in contact with Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to give tips on how the coaching staff can help Wilson settle in smoothly.

“I’ve talked to Russell a number of times and we’ve had conversations about some of the things that helped me in my transition to a different team that I think can apply to anybody making the jump, especially after being in a place for a long time,” Manning told Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “(I’ve had) conversations with Coach Hackett as well about some of those things, maybe some do’s and don’ts that helped me and can certainly apply and Russell can hit the ground running here in his first year.”

Manning is a great resource for the Broncos, and not just because he was an outstanding quarterback. He was closely associated with the Indianapolis Colts before joining Denver in 2012, so he knows all about the changes Wilson is making.

The Broncos have had a big assist from Manning as it relates to Wilson. The Hall of Famer seemingly played a role in Wilson choosing Denver, too.

Photo: Dec 15, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports