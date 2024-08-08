Odd photo of Jordan Love gets meme treatment
An odd photo of Jordan Love got the meme treatment on Wednesday.
The Green Bay Packers shared a photo of Love from training camp via social media. The photo showed Love’s legs spread far apart and the quarterback’s right toe pointed up toward the sky.
Air Jordan.@BellinHealth | #PackersCamp pic.twitter.com/WklQjPp8oZ
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 7, 2024
The photo hardly made Love look like a quarterback playing football. Rather, it seemed like he was doing some sort of long-step footwork drill.
Fans had funny reactions to the photo.
JLove = Greatness pic.twitter.com/dKZQPUIbmp
— Jeremie (@jrdesignsinc) August 7, 2024
There’s no football reason for his body to be in this position 😂
— Gridiron Gage (@gridirongage) August 7, 2024
gumby legs
— josh houtz (@houtz) August 8, 2024
— . (@1WayRJ) August 7, 2024
More like a ballerina Jordan.
— Synix | GamersGala🅧ie (@Synixdotilv) August 7, 2024
#ELITE pic.twitter.com/fkegoFKDF4
— AL GORE RHYTHMS (@john_kro) August 7, 2024
That’s the elite athleticism Love displayed last season. Love passed for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading Green Bay to a 9-8 season in his first year as a starter.