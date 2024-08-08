 Skip to main content
Odd photo of Jordan Love gets meme treatment

August 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jordan Love throws a pass

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw in the first quarter in the team’s first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

An odd photo of Jordan Love got the meme treatment on Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers shared a photo of Love from training camp via social media. The photo showed Love’s legs spread far apart and the quarterback’s right toe pointed up toward the sky.

The photo hardly made Love look like a quarterback playing football. Rather, it seemed like he was doing some sort of long-step footwork drill.

Fans had funny reactions to the photo.

That’s the elite athleticism Love displayed last season. Love passed for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading Green Bay to a 9-8 season in his first year as a starter.

Jordan Love
