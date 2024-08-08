Odd photo of Jordan Love gets meme treatment

An odd photo of Jordan Love got the meme treatment on Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers shared a photo of Love from training camp via social media. The photo showed Love’s legs spread far apart and the quarterback’s right toe pointed up toward the sky.

The photo hardly made Love look like a quarterback playing football. Rather, it seemed like he was doing some sort of long-step footwork drill.

Fans had funny reactions to the photo.

There’s no football reason for his body to be in this position 😂 — Gridiron Gage (@gridirongage) August 7, 2024

gumby legs — josh houtz (@houtz) August 8, 2024

More like a ballerina Jordan. — Synix | GamersGala🅧ie (@Synixdotilv) August 7, 2024

That’s the elite athleticism Love displayed last season. Love passed for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading Green Bay to a 9-8 season in his first year as a starter.