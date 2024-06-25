Photos of Zach Wilson’s new hairstyle go viral

Zach Wilson has gotten a fresh start with the Denver Broncos, and the quarterback brought a new hairstyle with him.

The first official photos of Wilson posing in a Broncos uniform were released on Tuesday. With them, Wilson unveiled a new slicked-back hairstyle.

The photos went viral immediately, and fans had a field day with them.

Now here's a guy that listens to a lot of Creed pic.twitter.com/KbTlHxD2Ji — Chuck Bass (@ChuckFBass) June 25, 2024

Chill. My mom is on this app. — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 25, 2024

Good luck to Zach. I wish him well but he looks like a thinner version of the guy from Pee Wee's Big Adventure pic.twitter.com/h8Ehdp60Sg — New York Jets History (@nyjetshistory) June 25, 2024

WHAT IS THAT HAIR? — Riggs (@KyleRiggins) June 25, 2024

Wilson probably wants to reinvent himself after his disastrous three-year stint with the New York Jets. Either that, or he just forgot to get a haircut before photo day.

The Broncos sent a sixth-round draft pick to the Jets in exchange for Wilson and a seventh-round pick earlier this offseason. They then drafted Bo Nix in the first round, and they still have Jarrett Stidham on their roster. Wilson had better hope his new look gives him an extra boost in training camp next month.