Photos of Zach Wilson’s new hairstyle go viral

June 25, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Zach Wilson with a backwards hat

Zach Wilson has gotten a fresh start with the Denver Broncos, and the quarterback brought a new hairstyle with him.

The first official photos of Wilson posing in a Broncos uniform were released on Tuesday. With them, Wilson unveiled a new slicked-back hairstyle.

The photos went viral immediately, and fans had a field day with them.

Wilson probably wants to reinvent himself after his disastrous three-year stint with the New York Jets. Either that, or he just forgot to get a haircut before photo day.

The Broncos sent a sixth-round draft pick to the Jets in exchange for Wilson and a seventh-round pick earlier this offseason. They then drafted Bo Nix in the first round, and they still have Jarrett Stidham on their roster. Wilson had better hope his new look gives him an extra boost in training camp next month.

