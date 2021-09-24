 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 23, 2021

Here is the play where Christian McCaffrey suffered hamstring injury

September 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Christian McCaffrey hamstring

Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday’s Carolina Panthers game at the Houston Texans. The versatile back suffered the injury early in the second quarter and headed to the medical tent. A few minutes later, FOX’s Erin Andrews reported that McCaffrey was out for the rest of the game.

FOX did not immediately pick up on the moment when McCaffrey got hurt. However, they later showed this clip of McCaffrey pulling up lame while rushing inside the red zone on second down.

McCaffrey pulled himself out of the game after that play and did not return. He was quickly ruled out, which is generally not a positive sign.

The 25-year-old had 7 carries for 31 yards and two catches for nine yards in the game.

McCaffrey only played in three games last season due to shoulder and ankle injuries.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus