Here is the play where Christian McCaffrey suffered hamstring injury

Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday’s Carolina Panthers game at the Houston Texans. The versatile back suffered the injury early in the second quarter and headed to the medical tent. A few minutes later, FOX’s Erin Andrews reported that McCaffrey was out for the rest of the game.

FOX did not immediately pick up on the moment when McCaffrey got hurt. However, they later showed this clip of McCaffrey pulling up lame while rushing inside the red zone on second down.

McCaffrey hammy injury that FOX showed. pic.twitter.com/KoXqI3CIiM — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 24, 2021

McCaffrey pulled himself out of the game after that play and did not return. He was quickly ruled out, which is generally not a positive sign.

The 25-year-old had 7 carries for 31 yards and two catches for nine yards in the game.

McCaffrey only played in three games last season due to shoulder and ankle injuries.