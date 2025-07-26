Larry Brown Sports

Questions arise about Joe Mixon’s latest injury

Joe Mixon in a jersey
Jan 5, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) smiles as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans will be without Joe Mixon for at least a large portion of training camp, and it is unclear what happened to cause his latest injury.

Reports emerged Saturday that Mixon has suffered a foot injury and is likely to miss extended time. NFL Network’s Jane Slater added that this is a third injury to the right foot that he hurt twice last season.

Notably, Mixon had been placed on the non-football injury list. As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out, that means Mixon did not suffer the injury during football activities. That raises questions about what the running back did to his foot this time.

Mixon did play in 14 games for the Texans last season, even though he was playing hurt for a good portion of the season. He still managed to rush for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also limited during Houston’s two playoff games, but still added two touchdowns anyway.

Mixon’s lingering injuries were a huge source of frustration for him last season. One can only imagine he must be furious at suffering another setback right at the start of training camp.

