Quincy Williams forgot the Jets traded his brother

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams has spent the bulk of his NFL career playing on the same team as his brother Quinnen, and not doing so is leaving him a bit confused.

The CBS broadcast of the Jets’ game against the Baltimore Ravens relayed a great story about how Quincy Williams had tried last week to figure out which team bus brother Quinnen was on, having forgotten that Quinnen was traded to the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

“He texted his brother: ‘What bus are you going to take?’ Because they would always ride the bus together,” announcer Andrew Catalon said. “Quinnen wrote him back and said ‘Hey man, we play Monday night, and I’m not on your team anymore.'”

Wild: Jets LB Quincy Williams forgot his brother, Quinnen, was traded to the Cowboys and asked what team bus he was taking to get to Gillette Stadium before Week 11’s game against the Patriots.



“Because they would always ride the bus together, and Quinnen wrote him back and… pic.twitter.com/KeAU8zt7ZV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 25, 2025

Quincy Williams started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before moving to the Jets in 2021. New York drafted Quinnen Williams third overall in 2019, but traded him to Dallas just before the trade deadline this year.

It has been a very rough stretch for Quincy Williams. First, he essentially lost his starting job, then he watched as the Jets traded his brother. He probably cannot wait for this season to be over.