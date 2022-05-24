Jets star offers great take on his contract situation

Quinnen Williams quickly became a fan favorite after the New York Jets drafted him in the first round three years ago, and you can see why.

Several star players around the NFL chose not to show up to voluntary workouts this week because they are seeking new contracts. Williams, who was the third overall pick in 2019, is eligible for an extension this offseason. He was asked about that on Tuesday, and he said his contract is not near the top of his priority list.

Quinnen Williams isn't worried about his contract situation: "Money is not a big thing on my heart or my mind. I just want to be the best football player I can be." pic.twitter.com/TI9KVUXlY1 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) May 24, 2022

“I just believe the contract is gonna handle itself. Money is gonna handle itself. I play this game for the love of the game, first and foremost,” Williams said. “Money is not a big thing on my heart or on my mind right now. I just want to be the best football player on the field that I can be and do the things I can do to help this team win.”

That is the type of attitude that fans love from a player. Those who have followed Williams’ career are probably not surprised by the remarks. The former Alabama star was legitimately starstruck the first time he met his new teammates.

Williams played in 16 games for the Jets last season and recorded 53 total tackles and six sacks. He has 13 sacks in his last 29 games. The 24-year-old should only continue to get better. If he does, he will be in line for a massive pay day sooner rather than later.