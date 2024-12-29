Rams steal win over Cardinals with one of the best interceptions of the year

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon picked the perfect time to record his first interception of the 2024 season.

The Rams were holding on to a 13-9 lead over the Arizona Cardinals with 42 seconds left at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cardinals had 1st-and-goal from the Rams’ 5-yard line.

With four cracks at gaining just five yards for a potential go-ahead touchdown, an Arizona game-winner appeared inevitable. But Witherspoon had other ideas.

Murray tried to hit tight end Trey McBride on a flat route just a yard shy of the end zone, but the ball ricocheted off McBride’s helmet and floated up in the air. Witherspoon was backpedaling on the play to cover Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. Witherspoon somehow managed to switch gears with just enough time to make a diving interception to end the game.

Deflected and PICKED in the end zone. What a grab by Witherspoon! 📺: #AZvsLAR on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DCKepFjgoT — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024

Check out Witherspoon’s sick defensive play from another angle.

Witherspoon’s clutch pick all but wrapped up the NFC West division title for the Rams. The team improved to 10-6, which is one game over the 9-7 Seattle Seahawks ahead of their Week 18 face-off.

The Rams would automatically advance with a victory over the Seahawks next week. But even if the Seahawks win, Seattle would need several results around the league to go their way to earn the strength of victory tiebreakerer over Los Angeles.