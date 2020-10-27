Rams’ Leonard Floyd gets game ball in revenge game against Bears

Leonard Floyd had a huge “revenge game” against his former team on Monday night and was rewarded with a game ball.

Floyd, 28, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He had 18.5 sacks in four seasons with the Bears, but just three last season. The team declined his fifth-year option and released him in March.

The Los Angeles Rams signed Floyd, and he produced in a big way in the team’s 24-10 win over Chicago at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Monday night. Floyd had six tackles including two sacks in the game.

The Rams gave him a game ball, which Floyd brought to the podium when speaking with the media in his postgame press conference.

Leonard Floyd holding the game ball after finishing with two sacks against his former team in the Bears. “I just went out and played hard and got rewarded.” Floyd said he broke the team down, and DC Brandon Staley also got a game ball going against his former team. pic.twitter.com/C0uyUjGvOB — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) October 27, 2020

With four sacks in seven games, Floyd already has surpassed his total from last season with Chicago. Both the Bears and Rams are 5-2.