Report: Rams OC Liam Coen leaving to take old job

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a staff change.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday that Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is set to return to his former job as offensive coordinator at Kentucky. Coen remains in his role with the Rams, but apparently a return is agreed.

Rams OC Liam Coen assisted in Baker Mayfield’s rushed prep for TNF dramatics but he is headed back to @UKFootball as OC, he job he had in 2021, according to sources. UK fans can relax. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 9, 2022

Rams coach Sean McVay did not confirm that the deal was done, but did admit that discussions have taken place about Coen returning to his former position.

Sean McVay says he and Liam Coen have talked about the possibility of him returning to Kentucky, but he isn’t aware of anything official yet. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 9, 2022

Coen was an assistant with the Rams from 2018-2020. He left to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021, but returned to the Rams as offensive coordinator a year later after Kevin O’Connell became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Kentucky went through a disappointing 7-5 season a year after going 10-3 with Coen on staff. They were desperate to get him back and made a big push to get him. They were able to get their man back.