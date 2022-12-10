 Skip to main content
Report: Rams OC Liam Coen leaving to take old job

December 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Sean McVay on the sideline

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a staff change.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday that Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is set to return to his former job as offensive coordinator at Kentucky. Coen remains in his role with the Rams, but apparently a return is agreed.

Rams coach Sean McVay did not confirm that the deal was done, but did admit that discussions have taken place about Coen returning to his former position.

Coen was an assistant with the Rams from 2018-2020. He left to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021, but returned to the Rams as offensive coordinator a year later after Kevin O’Connell became head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Kentucky went through a disappointing 7-5 season a year after going 10-3 with Coen on staff. They were desperate to get him back and made a big push to get him. They were able to get their man back.

