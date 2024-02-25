 Skip to main content
Rams add notable ex-defensive coordinator to staff

February 25, 2024
by Grey Papke
Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; The Los Angeles Rams logo at midfield at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai has landed on his feet with a new team.

Desai is joining the Los Angeles Rams as a senior defensive assistant, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Desai will be providing support to first-time defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Desai’s experience is likely a major factor in the Rams bringing him in. He has been a defensive coordinator with both the Eagles and Chicago Bears. With Raheem Morris leaving to become head coach in Atlanta, there is a dearth of experience on the Rams’ defensive staff that Desai will help address.

Desai is coming off a rather tumultuous season with the Eagles, as he was abruptly demoted as playcaller midseason. The move certainly did not seem to work for the team, and both Desai and Matt Patricia were let go at the end of the season. The Rams should provide a more stable situation, at least in the short term.

