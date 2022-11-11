Rams provide update on status of Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams on Friday provided an update on the status of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The 34-year-old was placed into concussion protocol on Wednesday, days after the team’s Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stafford did not practice on Thursday but was limited in practice on Friday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford was “making good progress.”

In order to be cleared to play on Sunday, Stafford would need two things. He would have to be medically cleared and go through a full workload during Saturday’s walkthrough.

The Rams are 3-5 this season after winning the Super Bowl last season. The Cardinals are in slightly worse shape at 3-6.