Randall Cobb shares heartbreaking photos from fire that destroyed family’s home

Randall Cobb and his family had their house in Tennessee destroyed by a fire this week, and the free-agent wide receiver shared some heartbreaking footage and photos that showed the damage.

Cobb’s wife Aiyda shared a message on her Instagram story Wednesday that said her family is “lucky to be alive” after an electric vehicle charger caused a fire in the garage that spread throughout the house. Aiyda said she and her family “got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet.”

Wow. Randall Cobb’s wife posted on Instagram that the family’s Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage and quickly spread saying, “We are lucky to be alive”. Prayers up for the Cobb family. pic.twitter.com/ICYMEoqsUz — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) June 26, 2024

Randall later shared a message on Instagram thanking fans for their concern. The 33-year-old reiterated that his family is “all safe and healthy” and said he went back into the house to save the family’s dog. Cobb also thanked the Nashville Fire Department and said it is too early to tell “how much, if anything, will be salvageable.”

Cobb included a couple of short clips and a photo that showed the aftermath of the fire.

Cobb signed with the New York Jets last season to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. He caught just five passes in 11 games after Rodgers missed essentially the entire season with a torn Achilles.

Cobb has spent 10 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was one of Rodgers’ favorite targets when the two were teammates for two separate stints in Green Bay.