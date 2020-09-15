 Skip to main content
Rashaan Evans ejected for throwing punch at Jake Butt

September 14, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rashaan Evans was ejected from Monday night’s Tennessee Titans-Denver Broncos game for his actions late in the first quarter.

Evans was being blocked by Broncos tight end Jake Butt downfield on an inside handoff on a 2nd-and-16. The Titans linebacker objected to Butt still handling him by the jersey at the end of the play and threw a slap/punch at him.

Evans was flagged for a personal foul and ejected from the game for his actions. Evans had a tackle in the game prior to being disqualified.

A few plays later, Drew Lock threw a touchdown pass to Noah Fant to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead.

