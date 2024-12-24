Rashan Gary scared the daylights out of ESPN reporter

Rashan Gary scared the daylights out of ESPN reporter Lisa Salters during an interview after the Week 16 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Gary’s Packers hammered the Saints 34-0 for the first shutout of the NFL season. Gary had two tackles as he helped his Packers hold the Saints to just 196 yards in the contest.

After the game, ESPN’s Salters was interviewing Packers quarterback Jordan Love about the game. Gary came in and yelled at the microphone right in the middle of the interview, causing Salters to jolt back in surprise.

Take a look, and check Salters’ reaction:

Much like the New Orleans Saints offensive line, ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters did not see Rashan Gary coming during her postgame interview with Jordan Love…😂 pic.twitter.com/9CEeHghmKM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 24, 2024

“Stop playing with him!” Gary appeared to yell. “Once again! Punch the ticket!”

Gary may have been talking about his team punching its ticket to the playoffs for the second straight year. Green Bay has reached the playoffs six times in the last seven years. But that sure caught Salters by surprise. She said that Gary “scared me” with his yelling.

Sometimes you’re just that amped up during a game that you’re still bringing the energy afterwards as Gary was.