Report: Ravens have not seriously discussed signing Antonio Brown

The Antonio Brown rumor mill is heating up again, but it sounds like one team isn’t as interested as initially rumored.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Baltimore Ravens have not had recent internal talks about signing Brown, and should not be counted as a serious suitor for his services.

While Antonio Brown's name has come up in Bmore, as reported, adding, my understanding is Brown has not been earnestly discussed (pending review of his case), nor has there been any recent talks internally, per source. At this time, wouldn't count as potential future destination. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 24, 2020

The Ravens were one of two teams linked to Brown in a recent report, though another team was linked a bit more prominently. It sounds like there’s a reason for that: the Ravens aren’t really strongly pursuing the opportunity.

Brown’s offseason has been a rocky one, and he’s also still facing sexual misconduct allegations that the NFL is investigating. An offseason workout with some key Ravens players also led to speculation that he might play in Baltimore, but it doesn’t appear to be a realistic possibility at the moment.