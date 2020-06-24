pixel 1
Thursday, June 25, 2020

Report: Ravens have not seriously discussed signing Antonio Brown

June 24, 2020
by Grey Papke

Antonio Brown

The Antonio Brown rumor mill is heating up again, but it sounds like one team isn’t as interested as initially rumored.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Baltimore Ravens have not had recent internal talks about signing Brown, and should not be counted as a serious suitor for his services.

The Ravens were one of two teams linked to Brown in a recent report, though another team was linked a bit more prominently. It sounds like there’s a reason for that: the Ravens aren’t really strongly pursuing the opportunity.

Brown’s offseason has been a rocky one, and he’s also still facing sexual misconduct allegations that the NFL is investigating. An offseason workout with some key Ravens players also led to speculation that he might play in Baltimore, but it doesn’t appear to be a realistic possibility at the moment.

