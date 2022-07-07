Ravens reach agreement with 4-time Pro Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that they are bringing back one of their defensive leaders.

Veteran linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, according to the team.

Baltimore had previously placed the rarely-used unrestricted free agent tender on Houston, which would have entitled the Ravens to compensation if the 33-year-old signed with another team prior to July 22. That was a good indication that they wanted Houston back in 2022.

Houston had 4.5 sacks and 34 total tackles in his first season with Baltimore last year. The four-time Pro Bowler is nowhere near the same player who racked up 22 sacks with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014, but he still appeared in 15 games last year and is a solid depth piece.