Report reveals where things stand between DeAndre Hopkins, Bill O’Brien

DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien had their differences when they worked together with the Houston Texans, but apparently those issues are a thing of the past.

Hopkins was in Foxborough on Wednesday for a free agent visit with the New England Patriots. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there is “no animosity at all” between Hopkins and O’Brien, who is in his second stint as New England’s offensive coordinator.

DeAndre Hopkins is expected to visit with the Patriots later today and tomorrow morning, per sources.

For those who have raised some concerns about Pats offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Hopkins past relationship in Houston, sources have shared there’s no animosity at all. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 14, 2023

Hopkins played for the Texans from 2013-2019. O’Brien was the head coach in Houston from 2014-2020, so the two worked together for several years. Hopkins forced a trade prior to the 2020 season and openly admitted his poor relationship with O’Brien was one of the factors in him wanting out of Houston. O’Brien was fired just four games into the 2020 season.

There was even a story that O’Brien compared Hopkins to Aaron Hernandez, which is when things supposedly really started to go south.

Some of the reports may have been overblown. It is also possible that Hopkins and O’Brien have buried the hatchet and are willing to focus more on the success they had together than the tension. Hopkins was named to the Pro Bowl four times while playing under O’Brien.

Hopkins, 31, is smart to keep all of his options open. That said, Russini’s report makes it seem like the interest between Hopkins and the Patriots is mutual and genuine.