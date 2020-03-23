Report: Dontari Poe, Cowboys discussing contract

The Dallas Cowboys already made one big move to bolster their defensive line this offseason when they signed Gerald McCoy, and they could be adding another former first-round pick in that area of the field as well.

The Cowboys are discussing a contract with veteran defensive tackle Dontari Poe, according to Jane Slater and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The #Cowboys are in talks with FA DT Dontari Poe, source said. It’s not done yet, but could be by the end of today if all goes well. Another potential big-name DT who spent last year with the #Panthers. https://t.co/uP7W5kBaEQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020

Poe had his best seasons earlier in his career when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he has remained a productive player. The two-time Pro Bowler had four sacks last season with the Carolina Panthers and is a great space-filler on the interior defensive line.

The Cowboys are clearly making their defensive line a priority this offseason, and signing both McCoy and Poe would give them excellent depth.