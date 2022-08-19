Report reveals where Joe Buck, Troy Aikman were for ESPN game

ESPN made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they snagged the broadcasting duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for “Monday Night Football.” The former FOX No. 1 announcing team will give ESPN the upgraded feel it hasn’t had on Monday nights since Jon Gruden returned to coaching.

When viewers tuned in to watch the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears on Thursday night, many were surprised to see the core from last season’s Monday night squad on the broadcast.

Steve Levy was doing play-by-play, while Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky served as analysts. Orlovsky was replacing last season’s analyst, Brian Griese.

So, where were Buck and Aikman? Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said the two were in Seattle doing a rehearsal.

We're told Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are in Seattle, doing a rehearsal. Which makes sense. After 20 years together, they probably need a tune-up before they debut with ESPN. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 19, 2022

Though Buck and Aikman are no strangers to announce major NFL games, they will be working for a new network and with new support crews. It makes sense to have them get comfortable in their new broadcasting home before going live for the first time on ESPN.