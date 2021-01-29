 Skip to main content
Report: Matthew Stafford and Rams have mutual interest in trade

January 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

A surprise team is emerging as a potential suitor in Matthew Stafford trade talks.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams have some interest in Stafford and have explored trade possibilities. Stafford views the Rams as a “viable contender,” and would be open to a move there.

A Stafford trade would be difficult for the Rams for a few reasons. First, there’s the obvious one that Fowler notes, which is that the team is stuck with Jared Goff’s contract. The Rams also do not have a first-round pick in 2021, which could pose a challenge if the Lions are looking for instant draft help.

Still, this is further evidence that the Rams are serious about possibly trying to upgrade from Goff at the quarterback position. That said, these two teams may be more realistic possibilities for a Stafford trade.

