Report: Matthew Stafford and Rams have mutual interest in trade

A surprise team is emerging as a potential suitor in Matthew Stafford trade talks.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams have some interest in Stafford and have explored trade possibilities. Stafford views the Rams as a “viable contender,” and would be open to a move there.

Sources: Matthew Stafford considers the Rams a viable contender in his trade market with the Lions. While it’s unclear what the Rams can do with Jared Goff’s long-term deal on the books, they’ve explored the possibilities with Stafford. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2021

A Stafford trade would be difficult for the Rams for a few reasons. First, there’s the obvious one that Fowler notes, which is that the team is stuck with Jared Goff’s contract. The Rams also do not have a first-round pick in 2021, which could pose a challenge if the Lions are looking for instant draft help.

Still, this is further evidence that the Rams are serious about possibly trying to upgrade from Goff at the quarterback position. That said, these two teams may be more realistic possibilities for a Stafford trade.

