Report reveals Packers’ price tag for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to play for the New York Jets, while the Green Bay Packers have made it clear that they are moving on from Rodgers.

Given that information, many are wondering why a trade between the teams has not been consummated. The reason is because the two sides are at odds over trade compensation for Rodgers. Now we have a good idea of what the Packers want.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says the Packers want a first-round pick and more for Rodgers.

The question becomes: who blinks first in the staring contest?

The Jets would like to get Rodgers into their organization so he can start working with his new teammates. The Packers just need to make sure they make a decision about trading Rodgers before Week 1, which is the deadline for when his $58.3 million option bonus becomes guaranteed. The last thing they would want is to have Rodgers on their books in Week 1 counting for nearly $100 million in dead money (here’s more on Rodgers’ contract).

Free agency is already underway, and after that, it’s the draft in late April. Perhaps the draft could serve as a deadline for the sides to reach a deal.