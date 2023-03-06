 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 6, 2023

Report reveals where Lamar Jackson, Ravens stand in contract talks

March 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Lamar Jackson looks on

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have until Tuesday to decide if they want to use the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, and there is no real reason to believe the two sides will avoid that outcome.

Jackson, who has no agent and represents himself, has had off-and-on contract extension negotiations with the Ravens for over a year now. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the star quarterback recently met with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta in hopes of making progress on a long-term deal. That did not happen.

The question at this point is which franchise tag the Ravens will use on Jackson, not if they will use one. The exclusive tag would guarantee Jackson a salary of around $45 million in 2023, assuming he signed the tender. The non-exclusive tag comes with a roughly $32 million salary, but that would allow Jackson to negotiate with other teams. The Ravens would then have an opportunity to match if Jackson signed an offer sheet. If they chose not to, the new team would have to send two first-round draft picks to Baltimore in addition to signing Jackson to a massive contract.

A report over the weekend indicated the Ravens might take a surprising approach.

Jackson just finished the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and added 764 rushing yards and another 3 scores on the ground.

Jackson missed five games with a knee injury that head coach John Harbaugh initially described as “week to week.”

Article Tags

Baltimore RavensLamar Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus