Report reveals why TJ Watt will return sooner than feared

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have avoided the worst-case scenario with TJ Watt after the star pass-rusher left Sunday’s game with a pectoral injury, and the exact nature of the injury is the reason for that.

Watt suffered a torn pec muscle, which typically requires surgery and several months of recovery. That is why there were initially fears that he would miss the remainder of the 2022 season. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday that Watt tore his pec muscle but not his tendon. For that reason, he is unlikely to need surgery and should be able to return in about six weeks.

#Steelers LB TJ Watt suffered a torn pec muscle, but did not tear the tendon. That’s why, as he says, he’ll be back. It’s about six weeks of rehab, then Watt could be able to return — with no surgery. https://t.co/PJtnwu0bTS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2022

Obviously, that is outstanding news for both the Steelers and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt, 27, is an anchor on the Steelers’ defense. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a 22.5 sack season. The defense is the strength of Pittsburgh’s team, and losing Watt for the year would have been a major blow to their chances of contending.