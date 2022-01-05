Reporter not voting Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP because of off-field reasons

Veteran NFL reporter Hub Arkush took heat on Tuesday after revealing he was not giving Aaron Rodgers an MVP vote because of off-field issues.

Arkush was a guest on the “Parkins & Spiegel Show” with Danny Parkins and Matt Spiegel on 670 The Hub in Chicago on Tuesday. Arkush, the editor of Pro Football Weekly, said on-field performance aside, Rodgers shouldn’t be MVP because he is a “jerk.”

Here are Hub Arkush’s full comments about why he will not be voting for Aaron Rodgers… Hub has weighed Aaron’s on-field play, versus his off the field decision making/public comments, and has decided that he’s hurt the Packers enough that he doesn’t deserve the MVP. pic.twitter.com/TcFLvir9nr — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) January 5, 2022

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fanbase the way he did and be the MVP,” Arkush argued. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you can make that argument. But I don’t think he’s been clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. And from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not going to be my choice.”

Arkush also told the hosts that he has talked with some other Associated Press NFL MVP voters who view things similarly to him, which presumably means they will hold off-field issues against Rodgers.

As for what the AP is told are the guidelines for MVP voting, “we are told to pick the guy who we think is the most valuable to his team,” Arkush said.

Arkush is displaying a clear anti-Rodgers bias and holding off-field matters against the quarterback.

It’s undeniable that Rodgers caused controversies regarding offseason trade rumors, and about his vaccination status. However, it’s clear that the quarterback’s behavior did not negatively impact his team during the regular season. Rodgers is having another big season, and his Packers have the best record in the league.

You can absolutely argue that other players, like Taylor or Kupp or Brady, have been more valuable to their teams this season than Rodgers. But the reason should be due to on-field matters, not off-field issues. Green Bay’s success is direct proof that what Rodgers has done off the field hasn’t hurt the team.

Hub Arkush has an NFL MVP vote & it won’t be going to Aaron Rodgers. Admits he’s the best player on the field & that the Packers are the Super Bowl favorites, but mentions he hurt his team in the offseason. Says Rodgers is a bad guy. REWIND link—https://t.co/hUtPyiVm3h — Shane Riordan (@shane_riordan) January 4, 2022

Others on Twitter took issue with Arkush showing his bias and not evaluating MVP solely based on on-field performance.

Private biases or judgments regarding individual players should not influence awards voting. Is Aaron Rodgers a liar (as to his vaccination status) and at times a jerk? Yes. Is he the MVP this year? Yes. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 5, 2022

I thought the award was for the best player in the NFL not who’s on your diner guest list. This is so bad. But one of the flaws with the Hall of Fame voting as well. https://t.co/sTtEECULVi — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 5, 2022

This quote is complete and utter crap. Anyone who thinks like this and / or says it out loud should lose their vote. https://t.co/c7lM2KND5q — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 5, 2022

Some people should have their MVP voting privileges revoked. Good night. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 5, 2022

There are 50 votes that go towards AP NFL MVP. If Rodgers wins, we know it won’t be unanimously.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports