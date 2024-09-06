RG3 shares what Ravens are doing wrong on offense

Robert Griffin III may no longer work for ESPN, but that doesn’t mean he’s no longer sharing analysis on the NFL.

RG3 reviewed the film for Thursday night’s NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Griffin played for the Ravens from 2018-2020, so his analysis of the game focused on Baltimore’s offense.

In comments shared to X on Friday, Griffin took issue with the way quarterback Lamar Jackson was used. He believes Baltimore should run its offense through new addition, running back Derrick Henry.

“The Ravens have Derrick Henry and need to run their offense through him and play action pass,” Griffin wrote.

“The Ravens need Lamar at his best at the end of the game, so getting the rest of the team engrained in the game early is more important than having Lamar be EVERYTHING on offense from start to finish.”

You can read his entire post here:

After digesting the game and watching the tape, the Ravens have to find their offensive identity outside of Lamar Jackson just making a play. The bottom line is he missed multiple throws at the end of the game that could have tied it. That’s a fact. The bigger picture is, he… pic.twitter.com/xiVZwyHhiR — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 6, 2024

Regardless of how the Ravens ran their offense on Thursday night, Jackson still had his chances to help Baltimore get the win at the end. He missed two throws in the end zone that would have put the Ravens in position to win the game. Griffin did acknowledge that reality while still making his suggestions for the team’s offense.