Richard Sherman wants to play for contender next season

Richard Sherman turns 33 in March, so the veteran defensive back theoretically has a few years left in him. That said, the cornerback does not want to play much longer, and wants to make the most of the rest of his career.

Sherman said Monday his plan is to play two more seasons, with a focus on helping a contender.

“I only want to play two more [seasons],” Sherman told Stephen A. Smith on “Stephen A’s World,” via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I’ve played on have reached.”

Sherman has maintained in the past that he wants to play until he turns 35, and this remains right on that timeline. He’s about to become a free agent, with the San Francisco 49ers viewed as unlikely to be able to retain him.

If Sherman is searching for a new home, one team seems to have prematurely made its interest quite clear. Whether that team is sufficiently in contention for Sherman’s liking remains to be seen, though.