Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play.

RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team.

The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and Adam Schefter were talking about the 49ers during the pregame show ahead of the Cowboys-Giants game. Schefter mentioned that the Niners could use a mobile quarterback since Trey Lance is out for the season.

That’s when Griffin suggested himself for the job.

“Hey Kyle, hit my line. We did it once, we can do it again,” Griffin said, directing his comments at 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Both McFarland and Young quickly talked Griffin out of it and reminded him there’s a reason he’s now an analyst.

Griffin was coached by Shanahan in 2012 and 2013. Kyle was an offensive coordinator for Washington during that time, which also happened to be Griffin’s first two seasons in the NFL. Griffin was a star in 2012 and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

RG3 never replicated the success of his rookie season the rest of his career. He failed to do much of anything during his last game action, which came in 2020 for the Ravens. As his colleagues said, there’s a reason he’s now working as an analyst. He should stick to that role.