Robert Saleh interviews for notable DC job

Robert Saleh looks likely to land a job this cycle, and it may be one he is very familiar with.

Saleh interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Thursday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Saleh had previously served as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

Saleh will be in high demand this offseason, potentially even as a head coaching candidate. Despite being fired as head coach of the New York Jets during the 2024 season, his reputation remains intact, and was arguably enhanced when the Jets’ defense declined after his firing. Under his guidance, the 49ers had been one of the best defensive units in football, and he maintained his reputation with stingy defenses during his Jets tenure as well.

The interview may be a formality, as other reports have suggested that the Niners job is Saleh’s if he wants it. This may ultimately be his landing spot unless he lands a head coaching job.