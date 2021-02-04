Roger Goodell dodges Deflategate question while praising Tom Brady

It has been more than five years since Roger Goodell made one of his most controversial decisions as NFL commissioner, suspending Tom Brady for four games. On Thursday, Goodell reminded us that the disciplinary action didn’t change his opinion of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Goodell met with the media at the site of Super Bowl LV, and a reporter asked him if he still believes suspending Brady four games for his alleged role in Deflategate was the right thing to do. Goodell avoided the question and heaped praise on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

“Tom Brady has shown that he’s probably the greatest player to ever play the game,” Goodell said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “His ability to rise to the big occasions, and I think everybody rises around him. That’s what’s absolutely incredible to me. “

Goodell has been criticized for years over Brady’s suspension. The decision was one of the most polarizing in NFL history, with some people convinced Brady cheated by having equipment managers deflate balls while others believed the entire ordeal was a farce. New England Patriots fans have let Goodell have it every chance they get.

Brady has never really shared his thoughts on Goodell’s role in the Deflategate scandal, though Brady’s father once unloaded on the commissioner.

You have to wonder if Goodell regrets the way it was handled now that Brady remains the face of the NFL years later.