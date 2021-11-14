Ron Rivera makes bold call on 4th down that pays off

Ron Rivera made a bold call at the end of his Washington Football Team’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday that paid off.

Rivera’s squad was leading 23-19 and had the ball inside the five. Antonio Gibson rushed on 3rd-and-goal to the 1. At that point, most coaches probably would have taken the easy field goal to go up 26-19 and force the Bucs to score a touchdown with under 30 seconds left to tie the game.

Not Rivera.

Rivera decided to go for it. Washington gave a handoff to Gibson, who scored a 1-yard touchdown on 4th-and-goal to seal the game.

That made it 29-19. Washington then kneeled on the ball for their extra point rather than give Tampa Bay an opportunity to return their extra point attempt for a 2-point score to make it a 1-possession game.

Rivera really could not have managed the ending any better. His team is now 3-6 thanks to the win.

