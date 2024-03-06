Ron Rivera reportedly drawing interest for 1 role

Ron Rivera may be running out of options for coaching roles in 2024, but he may have one alternative on the table.

Rivera was spotted making an appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN Wednesday, and that may not be coincidence. According to ESPN’s John Keim, Rivera has drawn significant interest as a potential broadcast analyst.

Rivera auditioning. Has drawn a lot of interest for TV roles. https://t.co/BfNi4kduGt — John Keim (@john_keim) March 6, 2024

Rivera’s preference is clearly to coach, as he was even willing to drop down from head coach to a less prestigious role to continue working in 2024. However, after failing to land any of those opportunities, he may be assessing his alternatives.

This is not a huge surprise, as Rivera is well-regarded throughout the NFL. The fact that he’s appearing on ESPN may signal that they have the first shot at him if he decides to spend the year doing television work.