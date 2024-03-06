 Skip to main content
Ron Rivera reportedly drawing interest for 1 role

March 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
Ron Rivera on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Rivera may be running out of options for coaching roles in 2024, but he may have one alternative on the table.

Rivera was spotted making an appearance as a guest analyst on ESPN Wednesday, and that may not be coincidence. According to ESPN’s John Keim, Rivera has drawn significant interest as a potential broadcast analyst.

Rivera’s preference is clearly to coach, as he was even willing to drop down from head coach to a less prestigious role to continue working in 2024. However, after failing to land any of those opportunities, he may be assessing his alternatives.

This is not a huge surprise, as Rivera is well-regarded throughout the NFL. The fact that he’s appearing on ESPN may signal that they have the first shot at him if he decides to spend the year doing television work.

Ron Rivera
