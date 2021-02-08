Ronald Jones correctly marked short of touchdown at goal line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went for a touchdown on a 4th-and-goal play in the second quarter of Super Bowl LV, and they were stopped.

Tampa Bay was leading Kansas City 7-3 early in the second quarter. They were unable to convert on a pass to an offensive lineman on second down. Then they tried to run it with Ronald Jones twice in a row. Though it was close, Jones was called short of the goal line by both referees on fourth down.

"Oohoho! This is gonna be close, Jim…. AND THEY GET A STOP, JIM!" pic.twitter.com/RfeaDfiT7s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2021

The Buccaneers challenged the call that Jones was short. The referees reviewed the play and decided the call stood, meaning they did not have conclusive evidence to overturn.

The call appeared to be correct. Jones’ helmet crossed the goal line, but the ball did not.