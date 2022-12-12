Russell Wilson leaves game with alarming injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson endured a frightening moment during the fourth quarter of his Denver Broncos’ Week 14 game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson was scrambling for a first down when he was tackled by Chiefs lineman Frank Clark. As he was tackled, Wilson’s head hit the turf hard, and he appeared to be dazed in the immediate aftermath of the hit.

With seemingly visible signs of loss of balance and disorientation, try as he might, don't see how @DangeRussWilson returns. pic.twitter.com/eLcYneUiX9 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 11, 2022

Video of Wilson on the ground made clear that he did not look fully alert immediately after the hit. Players from both teams gestured for medical personnel immediately.

With this video, hard to justify a return. pic.twitter.com/EZp5UfP78w — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 11, 2022

Wilson left the game and was taken to the medical tent. As he was on his way there, CBS cameras highlighted a huge bump on Wilson’s forehead that appeared to be right about where his head had hit the ground.

CBS highlighting a knot on Russ's head pic.twitter.com/TrqxYO4PqP — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 11, 2022

The Broncos said Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, and backup Brett Rypien replaced him. Wilson was 23/36 with three touchdown passes before his departure.