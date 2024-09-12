Russell Wilson shares update on his calf injury

Russell Wilson missed the Pittsburgh Steelers first game of the season with a calf injury, but the veteran quarterback insists he is trending in the right direction ahead of Week 2.

Wilson told reporters on Thursday that he feels he is getting “closer and close” to being fully cleared. He also spoke about wanting to “be smart” and not risk aggravating his injury further, which is the same thing he said last week.

“I feel like I’m getting closer and closer. I’m just trying to be smart and got to do a lot of work today on the field and everything else, throwing and all that, so just trying to be smart,” Wilson said.

Leading up to last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson aggravated a calf injury that he initially suffered during a conditioning test in training camp. Justin Fields started in Wilson’s place.

Fields was an efficient 17/23 for 156 yards in Pittsburgh’s 18-10 win over the Falcons, though the Steelers did not score a touchdown. He also rushed for 57 yards on 14 attempts.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seemed to hint earlier this week that Fields will start again on Sunday, when the Steelers travel to Denver to face the Broncos.

Wilson beat out Fields for the starting quarterback job during the offseason, though there were questions about whether the competition truly was open. All signs point to Fields getting at least one more start.