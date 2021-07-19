Ryan Fitzpatrick has bold take on Washington QB situation

Ryan Fitzpatrick will have an opportunity to win the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback job during training camp. For a guy who’s had so many opportunities in the NFL, the veteran is downright bullish about doing it.

The 38-year-old Fitzpatrick said in a recent appearance on the ESPN Daily podcast that the Washington situation is the best one he’s ever been in during his career.

“This is the best situation I’ve ever been in or the best situation that I’ve ever gone into as the guy,” Fitzpatrick said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “I signed to be the starter in Houston, I signed to be the starter in Miami, so this is now the third team that I’ve signed to come in and be the starter for. I just feel like the way that I’m playing the last four years, kind of the progression of my career, it doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense that 17 years in, physically, I feel great, mentally, emotionally, I’m in the right spot. I just think I am set up for success this year and really looking forward to it.”

Fitzpatrick has been around for a while, so this is no small feat. He’ll have to earn the job, but most view him as the clear favorite to beat out the likes of Taylor Heinicke. He’d also have talent around him in the likes of Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel. Maybe Fitzpatrick really is poised for his best season yet. It would be remarkable, but it’s not worth doubting the guy at this point.