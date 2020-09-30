Ryan Fitzpatrick shares his favorite NFL city

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been well-traveled throughout his career. The veteran quarterback has played for eight different NFL teams in 16 seasons.

So which NFL city does he like the most? He was asked that during a podcast visit with ESPN’s Adam Schefter and gave his answer, though he was reluctant to share it.

“I’m going to get in trouble if I answer that one,” Fitzpatrick said.

“My favorite NFL city is Buffalo,” Fitzpatrick said.

Schefter asked him why.

“Why? Because it’s Buffalo. It’s Buffalo.”

Fitzpatrick’s longest stretch as a starter during his career came in Buffalo, so it’s no surprise he enjoyed it. But beyond that, Bills fans have long had a reputation for being among the most passionate and rowdiest group in sports. Sometimes their actions can get out of hand, but there is little doubt that they love their team and its players. That’s probably why Fitzpatrick finds it to be so great.