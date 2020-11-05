Ryan Fitzpatrick wore his pants super short as tribute to traded Isaiah Ford

Ryan Fitzpatrick was wearing his pants super short during the Miami Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday, and he had a good reason for doing so.

Here is a look at the unusual fashion choice for the Dolphins backup quarterback that drew attention.

Breaking news out of #Dolphins practice. Ryan Fitzpatrick appears to have trimmed his beard. And he is wearing very short shorts. pic.twitter.com/ethdEt8ivC — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) November 4, 2020

I was trying to get a pic of Tua at Dolphins practice today but Ryan Fitzpatrick was in the way pic.twitter.com/weLl8b6Cr6 — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) November 4, 2020

And here is how he looked on Thursday when he was back to normal.

I also regret to inform that Merry Thiccmas is over at #Dolphins camp. Ryan Thiccpatrick is back in regular sized shorts today. pic.twitter.com/68amAyodBL — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) November 5, 2020

So what’s the story? Fitzpatrick was wearing his pants very tight and short as a tribute to Isaiah Ford, who was traded to the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Ford apparently would wear his shorts that way during practice.

Fitzpatrick may have lost the starting job as Miami’s quarterback, but he hasn’t lost any of his strong leadership skills within the locker room. He connected with Ford 17 times for 174 yards this season.