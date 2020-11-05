 Skip to main content
Ryan Fitzpatrick wore his pants super short as tribute to traded Isaiah Ford

November 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick was wearing his pants super short during the Miami Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday, and he had a good reason for doing so.

Here is a look at the unusual fashion choice for the Dolphins backup quarterback that drew attention.

And here is how he looked on Thursday when he was back to normal.

So what’s the story? Fitzpatrick was wearing his pants very tight and short as a tribute to Isaiah Ford, who was traded to the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Ford apparently would wear his shorts that way during practice.

Fitzpatrick may have lost the starting job as Miami’s quarterback, but he hasn’t lost any of his strong leadership skills within the locker room. He connected with Ford 17 times for 174 yards this season.

