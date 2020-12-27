Ryan Fitzpatrick makes ridiculous winning pass despite getting face clawed off

Ryan Fitzpatrick made a ridiculous pass the help give his Miami Dolphins a thrilling 26-25 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

The end of the game was outstanding and featured several lead changes in a short period of time. The Raiders ended up taking a 25-23 lead on a field goal with 23 seconds left. That was still enough time for some FitzMagic.

On the Dolphins’ first play from scrimmage after the field goal, Fitzpatrick heaved a ball down the left sideline despite having his face and helmet turned around. Mack Hollins was so wide open that he was able to catch the underthrown pass from Fitzpatrick.

Not only did the Raiders give Hollins a 34-yard pickup on the play, but the 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer put the Dolphins at the 26. Jason Sanders was able to kick a 44-yard field goal to win the game with a second left.

THIS MAN IS ACTUALLY MAGIC pic.twitter.com/333YCDzP3Z — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 27, 2020

This was a completion pic.twitter.com/drVhXJRN7C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 27, 2020

What a play.

Credit to Brian Flores for going to his bullpen at the exact right moment for Fitzpatrick to finish off the game with the win and the save. Miami is now 10-5, while the Raiders are 7-8.