Ryan Fitzpatrick reveals plans in awesome text message to teammates

One of the most popular journeymen in NFL history appears to be calling it a career.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to announce his retirement. The 39-year-old sent a text message to dozens of his former teammates on Thursday. One of them, ex-Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson, shared a screenshot. The text contains a massive list of names and says “forever grateful for the magical ride.”

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick has a lot of former teammates. The former seventh-round pick played for nine different teams across 17 NFL seasons. He must have sent an awful lot of text messages, which was a classy gesture.

Most recently with the Washington Football Team, Fitzpatrick finishes with 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions in his career. The former Harvard star barely played in 2021 due to injury.

Fitzpatrick started 147 games in his career and was perpetually underrated. He served as a great bridge option for several teams who were transitioning to new quarterbacks. Fitzpatrick was also an extremely popular veteran leader and is well-liked around the NFL. While he seems to have made up his mind, he is the type of player that teams will likely call if injuries create a quarterback need for them during the season.