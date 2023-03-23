Saints doctor discovers Foster Moreau has Hodgkins Lymphoma

Tight end Foster Moreau learned of a difficult health situation thanks to a physical he took while on a free agent visit.

Moreau was hosted by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday for a visit. He underwent a physical during the visit, which revealed he has Hodkins Lymphoma.

Moreau announced the news via Twitter Wednesday.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.

“That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s a– and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!” Moreau wrote via Twitter (censored by LBS).

A fourth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 out of LSU, Moreau had a career-high 33 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns last season. Signing with the Saints could have reunited Moreau with his former Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr.

In addition to his visit with the Saints, Moreau also had a free agent visit with the Bengals.