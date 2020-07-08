Sammy Watkins offers refreshing thoughts on taking pay cut

Sammy Watkins agreed to a restructured contract with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason that could amount to a pay cut, and the wide receiver remains totally at peace with the decision.

With Patrick Mahomes signing a 10-year contract extension this week that could be worth over $500 million, Watkins was asked during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio about his decision to take potentially less money. He said he’d rather make less with the Chiefs than put up big numbers for a team that is out of contention.

“How much money do I need? My family’s taken care of well,” Watkins said, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Do I want to go to a team and lose and get 1,000 yards with a team that’s sorry. Or do I want to come back with one of the best coaches, the best quarterbacks, the best organization, the best team, the best wideout group — arguably — and come try to fight for another championship.”

Watkins was originally supposed to make around $14 million in 2020, but he agreed to a restructured deal that includes a base salary of $9 million with $7 million in incentives. He could potentially make more if he meets the incentives, but the guarantee is lower. The 27-year-old also received a no-trade clause from the Chiefs.

While his 52 catches, 673 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season were not exactly No. 1 wideout numbers, Watkins played a huge role in the playoffs. He caught 14 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run. Now, he has an opportunity to put up big numbers heading into free agency, and his chances of doing that in arguably the best offense in the NFL are pretty strong. It’s nice that Watkins is prioritizing winning another title, but the situation is also an excellent one for him personally.