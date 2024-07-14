Sauce Gardner shares epic photo of Donald Trump after shooting

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner shared a viral photo of Donald Trump that was taken after the presidential candidate was injured after being shot at while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pa. on Saturday night.

Gardner shared the photo not long after the shooting took place.

The photo was one taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he is rushed off stage after an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. @apnews pic.twitter.com/VoAYqRC4QV — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) July 14, 2024

Gardner apparently received some negativity from his fans who dislike Trump. He responded to them by saying “Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, I love you. Most importantly, I love my life.”

Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, I love you. Most importantly, I love my life😅😅😅(deleting soon) https://t.co/ervTBDmPBa — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 14, 2024

Gardner then questioned those who judged his post supporting Trump.

“In all honesty, I never voted before and am unfamiliar with politics, but I do think it’s odd to judge people based on who they vote for. Maybe it’s not odd and I just don’t understand because I’m not familiar with it. Somebody fill me in,” he wrote.

In all honesty, I never voted before and am unfamiliar with politics, but I do think it's odd to judge people based on who they vote for. Maybe it's not odd and I just don't understand because I'm not familiar with it. Somebody fill me in — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 14, 2024

Gardner was the No. 4 overall pick in 2022. He has been named All-Pro in both of his NFL seasons.