Report: Seahawks playing hardball in Jamal Adams contract talks

Jamal Adams wants a new contract before the start of the season, but it does not sound like negotiations between him and the Seattle Seahawks have gone anywhere recently.

Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported this week that Adams and the Seahawks were roughly $4 million apart in annual compensation at the start of training camp. They were close to meeting in the middle after about a week of camp, but talks have since stalled.

On Friday, the Seahawks offered Adams $17.5 million per year over four years. The offer included roughly $38 million guaranteed, according to the Seattle Times. Adams’ camp countered by asking for $40 million guaranteed and for more bonus money in the first three years of the deal rather than spreading it out over all four. The Seahawks are reportedly “not budging,” however. There have been no further negotiations since that counter-offer.

Adams has been present at Seahawks camp but not practicing. Starting left tackle Duane Brown, who also wants a new contract, is taking the same approach. Russell Wilson is reportedly willing to restructure his deal to help Seattle pay Adams and Brown, but there has been no indication that the team wants to go that route.

A salary of $17.5 million would make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL by a wide margin. He had 9.5 sacks last season and was used in many blitzing scenarios, which is why he wants to be paid like a hybrid safety/linebacker. Bobby Wagner makes $18 million per year in Seattle.

The Seahawks would not have surrendered two first-round picks if they weren’t planning to keep Adams long term. It would be a surprise if the two sides didn’t come to an agreement in the near future.