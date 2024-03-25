Sean McDermott has stern message for Bills’ critics

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott wants his team’s critics to see things from a different perspective.

The Bills fell short of their ultimate goal of making the Super Bowl last season. Their campaign ended in familiar fashion, losing once again to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But if you ask Sean McDermott, he believes that the Bills have still been tremendously successful despite not being one of the last two teams standing. On Sunday, the Bills coach emphasized that point in an interview with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting.

“I think like anything, when you talk about the Bills, whether it’s Josh, myself, our team, we’ve had so much success,” McDermott said, via NFL.com’s Coral Smith. “What’s left for Josh and for all of us is to take that one more step that we need to take. To say we haven’t had success or Josh hasn’t had success, I think would be kind of narrow-minded.”

McDermott added that it’s simply hard to win in the NFL and that the Super Bowl isn’t the lone indicator of success. The Bills coach also expressed his belief in Allen, who he expects to “continue to evolve” as a franchise QB.

On the one hand, it’s hard to imagine McDermott saying otherwise given that the general view on his team is directly correlated to his performance as its coach.

On the other hand, the Bills are in the midst of objectively their most successful run in decades.

Buffalo has finished with a double-digit win total in five straight seasons. The Bills have also made the postseason in six out of seven years since McDermott was named head coach in 2017. The team’s previous nine coaches since the turn of the millennium had combined for zero playoff appearances.

H/T Pro Football Talk