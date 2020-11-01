This is why Sean McDermott was using a cell phone on field during halftime

NFL coaches are not allowed to communicate using cell phones on the field during games, so some were alarmed to see Sean McDermott shown with a cell phone to his ear while headed to halftime of Sunday’s game between his Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. But there is actually a good explanation for his usage.

Due to new social distancing guidelines, coaches conduct their halftime interviews via phone rather than in person. McDermott was talking with CBS reporter Evan Washburn, according to The Buffalo News. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich was also seen doing the same, according to Pat McAfee.

Bills coach Sean McDermott on his cell phone walking off the field at halftime. Didn’t think that was legal. Wonder if it’s a family emergency or something pic.twitter.com/EoLmYv5x3W — Eric Rueb (@EricRueb) November 1, 2020

Sean McDermott on a cell phone on running to the locker room at halftime? Don’t know if that’s a Covid interview thing or if there’s something personal going on but if this was Bill Belichick everyone would be screaming about a conspiracy pic.twitter.com/1ikPyGGkPH — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) November 1, 2020

So, no, the coaches were not cheating or doing anything illegal. They were following the new procedure. The only difference is this was the first time fans saw it happen.

The only other time we’ve seen cell phones involved in a game was when it was used for a touchdown celebration like this one.