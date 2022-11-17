Sean McVay shares positive update on Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams played in Week 10 without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was placed into concussion protocol on Wednesday, a few days after the team’s Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The good news is pending medical clearance, Stafford appears likely to play in Week 11.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday that Stafford will play in Week 11 so long as the quarterback is medically cleared. McVay also shared that Stafford was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Being a full participant in practice is a necessary step towards being cleared.

Interestingly, at a time when Stafford is expected to return, Rams backup quarterback John Wolford is dealing with an injury. Wolford missed practice on Wednesday due to a stiff neck.

The defending Super Bowl champions are in real trouble. Not only are they 3-6, but they just placed star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve. Their chances of turning things around and making another postseason run seem bleak, although having Stafford back will help.