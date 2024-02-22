Sean McVay has jokes after joining NFL competition committee

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is set to join the NFL’s competition committee as one of its coaching representatives starting this year. He joked that the new role might help address one of the most common criticisms he gets.

McVay has a reputation for using his timeouts too early in halves, leaving him without a way to stop the clock late in games. He is clearly aware of that reputation, as he joked Thursday that his time on the committee might teach him the art of better clock management.

“Maybe I’ll learn not to burn my timeouts in the second half so early,” McVay joked.

The issue came up for McVay in the Rams’ playoff loss to Detroit last month, so this is not exactly a new criticism. Maybe he can use his new position to get some extra timeouts added.

Despite — or perhaps because of — his clock management, McVay has gone 70-45 with a Super Bowl victory since becoming the Rams’ coach. Whatever he is doing seems to work just fine.